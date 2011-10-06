Ad
MEPs want budget increase for 2012

by Valentina Pop,

Members of the European Parliament's budget committee on Wednesday adopted their position on the 2012 EU budget, asking for a 4.2 percent increase compared to last year, a demand likely to be whittled down in upcoming negotiations with member states.

MEPs are seeking to restore the draft budget proposed by the EU commission (€132.7 billion) which was cut by member states in July to €129 billion.

Key changes include increased spending on Palestine, maritime surveillance in the Medi...

