euobserver
The Greek military professional association has warned the government its confidence has been shaken (Photo: EUobserver)

Unrest spreads to military as retired Greek officers storm defence ministry

by Leigh Phillips,

The Greek armed forces now appear to be entering the political and street-level debate in the country over EU- and IMF-imposed austerity, with a group of retired Greek officers storming the defence ministry and the armed forces’ professional organisation issuing a stern warning to the government that the military’s confidence in the “intentions of the state” regarding their pensions has been “shaken”.

Greek police protest troika, German and French embassies
euobserver

