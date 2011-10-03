Bulgarian anti-Roma protests escalate

Bulgarian riot police were deployed on Sunday (2 October) to disperse protesters asking for the resignation of the interior minister after a week of unrest prompted by the killing of a 19-year old in a Roma village.

Hundreds of protesters rallied by the far-right Order, Law and Justice (RZS) party called for the parliament to be suspended and interior minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov fired for having failed to cope with the ethnic tensions that flared up after the Bulgarian youngster was run ...