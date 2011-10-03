Ad
euobserver
Riot police had to be deployed against anti-Roma protesters (Photo: Trud)

Bulgarian anti-Roma protests escalate

EU Political
by Valentina Pop,

Bulgarian riot police were deployed on Sunday (2 October) to disperse protesters asking for the resignation of the interior minister after a week of unrest prompted by the killing of a 19-year old in a Roma village.

Hundreds of protesters rallied by the far-right Order, Law and Justice (RZS) party called for the parliament to be suspended and interior minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov fired for having failed to cope with the ethnic tensions that flared up after the Bulgarian youngster was run ...

EU Political
EU Political
euobserver

