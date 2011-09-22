Ad
Bulgaria and Romania had hoped to join the border-free area this year (Photo: adobemac)

Netherlands, Finland oppose Schengen enlargement

by Valentina Pop,

An interior ministers' meeting on Thursday (22 September) is unlikely to approve a phased-in entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the border-free Schengen area, due to Dutch and Finnish concerns about corruption and organised crime.

Both the Finnish and Dutch parliaments in recent days have given their governments a clear "no" mandate for the Schengen enlargement, including to what the Polish EU presidency had put forward as a compromise solution palatable to France and Germany, that airp...

