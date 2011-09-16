EU task force for Greece ‘here to help, not control’

The head of an EU task force for Greece said on Thursday that the aim of the newly established body is to support the country, not to dictate what must be done as it attempts to slash its public debts.

"The task force is here to help, not to control," the task force’s chief, Horst Reicherbach told reporters in Athens.

The 25-member task force, the bulk of which will remain in Brussels, has been set up to aid the absorption of EU funds aimed at kick-starting growth in the troubled ...