Italian police and migrants on Lampedusa: the wave of Arab Spring migrants coming through Italy to France sparked the border control debate (Photo: skinny79)

Commission pushes for 'europeanisation' of border controls

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU commission is pressing ahead with a controversial draft bill on 'europeanising' the way border checks are introduced, allowing national governments to act on their own for only five days.

The draft, seen by EUobserver, has already irked France, Germany and Spain who jointly oppose the idea of giving the EU commission a veto right over what so far has been the exclusive competence of national governments.

Initially scheduled for the beginning of the week, the publication ha...

