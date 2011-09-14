Ad
euobserver
Brazil and the other Brics are fashioning a plan to aid Europe, the country's finance minister has said (Photo: guipimenta)

Emerging nations crafting plan to come to Europe's aid

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

In a stunning reversal of fortune, it has emerged that the so-called Brics nations, the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - who almost alone in the global economy have weathered the financial crisis sitting atop huge international reserves - are planning to come to Europe's aid.

Brazilian finance minister Guido Mantega on Tuesday said that the Brics states are to hold a meeting on 22 September to discuss co-ordination of an EU rescue plan.

"We wil...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

Get used to Brazil as growing power, ambassador tells EU
South Africa summit sheds light on EU 'strategic partnerships'
EU diplomats should target India and China, ministers say
China: 'You can't depend on us alone to rescue Greece'
Brazil and the other Brics are fashioning a plan to aid Europe, the country's finance minister has said (Photo: guipimenta)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections