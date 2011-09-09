Post-9/11 Europe: 'safer' but less free

Ten years after the fall of New York's twin towers and four months after the death of Osama Bin Laden, Europe is said to be 'safer' - but in return, private data is scrutinised by a multitude of counter-terrorism programmes, few of which have been properly assessed.

The still-vivid spectacle of the collapsing towers caught everybody by surprise. Many people still remember what they were doing on 11 September 2001 when the news broke: Belgian Liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt, head of the rota...