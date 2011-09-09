Ad
The image that shocked the world: New York's Twin Towers collapsing (Photo: wstera2)

Post-9/11 Europe: 'safer' but less free

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Ten years after the fall of New York's twin towers and four months after the death of Osama Bin Laden, Europe is said to be 'safer' - but in return, private data is scrutinised by a multitude of counter-terrorism programmes, few of which have been properly assessed.

The still-vivid spectacle of the collapsing towers caught everybody by surprise. Many people still remember what they were doing on 11 September 2001 when the news broke: Belgian Liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt, head of the rota...

