Serbia shows sympathy for Kosovo amid EU talks

Serbia has voiced sympathy for the family of an ethnic Albanian policeman killed in north Kosovo. But the gesture of good will comes amid harsh words on the future of the disputed region.

"We strongly condemn this crime because a human life was lost and we could not support in any way something that is obviously a criminal act ... I know there are people in Kosovo who believe this [that Belgrade ordered the killing] but it is not the case. No one gave such an order," Borko Stefanovic, ...