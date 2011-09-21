Germany to set up MP group to fast-track euro decisions

The German government plans to set up a special committee in the Bundestag to fast-track euro-related decisions, as the legislature will be given a veto right on every future bail-out following a ruling by the country's constitutional court.

The draft bill, finalised on Tuesday (20 September), is aimed at securing a majority of MPs in a key vote on 29 September authorising the eurozone's bail-out fund, the European Financial Stability Fund, to buy state bonds and to pre-emptively inject...