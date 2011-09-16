Ad
Inspecting war damage in Georgia. Analysts say the German-blocked MAP would have prevented the conflict, which ended in Russian occupation of two Georgian provinces (Photo: diplomatie.gouv.fr)

Polish FM in Wikileaks: Germany is Russia's Trojan horse

by Andrew Rettman,

Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski in a private conversation with US diplomats in 2008 said that Germany protects Russian interests in Nato in return for access to the Russian market.

According to a US cable recently published by Wikileaks, Sikorski, in a conversation with the then US under secretary for global affairs Paula Dobriansky in Warsaw on 23 April 2008 "wryly commented that many accused Poland of being the...

