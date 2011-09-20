Ad
euobserver
Rome: The government needs to act urgently, the commission has warned (Photo: Giampaolo Macorig)

Italian 'national consensus' urgent, says Brussels

by Leigh Phillips,

The European Commission has called on Italy to build a "national consensus" between political parties and with the unions to assure the implementation of austerity measures and structural adjustment in the wake of a surprise downgrade in the country’s credit rating by Standard & Poor’s.

"There is a clear need to build national consensus at the political level but also between social partners [EU jargon for trade unions and employers] to adopt and implement an agenda of growth as a matte...

