Shell spokesman: 'We are a law-abiding operation, like any other decent company' (Photo: Antonio)

EU oil sanctions on Syria are 'a done deal'

by Andrew Rettman,

EU countries have agreed to impose an oil embargo on Syria in the hope of accelerating the fall of President Bashar Assad by cutting off his money.

Diplomats in the Political and Security Committee in Brussels on Friday (19 August) tasked the European External Action Service (EEAS) with drawing up legal proposals for the oil ban. The new measures will be discussed early next week and are expected to come into force in a matter of days.

France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK b...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

