Ad
euobserver
Juncker: Finance ministers will "speed up" their work (Photo: Luxembourg EU Presidency)

EU hesitates on expansion of bail-out fund

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Finance ministers from European member states that use the single currency met on Monday (17 January) for further talks over a possible boost to the zone's bail-out fund, but no firm decisions were taken.

A range of possible options for beefing up the fund, but the ministers remained for the most part tight-lipped on what course of action they would take, saying only that their ideas had a "very high level of convergence," in the words of Jean-Claude Juncker, the Luxembourgish prime min...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Juncker: Finance ministers will "speed up" their work (Photo: Luxembourg EU Presidency)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections