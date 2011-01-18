EU hesitates on expansion of bail-out fund

Finance ministers from European member states that use the single currency met on Monday (17 January) for further talks over a possible boost to the zone's bail-out fund, but no firm decisions were taken.

A range of possible options for beefing up the fund, but the ministers remained for the most part tight-lipped on what course of action they would take, saying only that their ideas had a "very high level of convergence," in the words of Jean-Claude Juncker, the Luxembourgish prime min...