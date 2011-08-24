Ad
Greenspan chaired the federal reserve from 1987 to 2006: 'The general feeling out there is of a lull before the storm' (Photo: The Aspen Institute)

Former US finance chief says euro is 'breaking down'

by Andrew Rettman,

Alan Greenspan, the former chairman of the US federal reserve, has said the eurozone is breaking apart due to variations between economies in the north and south of Europe.

Speaking during a question-and-answer session at the Innovation Nation Forum in Washington on Tuesday (23 August), the 85-year-old economist said: "The euro is breaking down and the process of its breaking down is creating very considerable difficulties in the European banking system."

He added: "That stuff [e...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

