Ad
euobserver
Just two of the 17 eurozone countries have ratified measures to strengthen the euro bail-out fund (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Austria spooks markets over EU bail-out fund

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman,

Three Austrian opposition parties - the far-right BZO and FPO parties and the Greens - caused a steep drop on Wall Street on Wednesday (14 September) after delaying ratification of the EU's new rescue fund.

The scare took place when the parties blocked the Austrian parliament's finance committee from scheduling a plenary vote on the fund at the next regular full session on 21 September.

The move followed publication of a readers' poll in the Krone tabloid newspaper saying that 92 ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Slovak refusenik: 'EU bailout fund is greatest threat to euro'
Just two of the 17 eurozone countries have ratified measures to strengthen the euro bail-out fund (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections