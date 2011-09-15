Austria spooks markets over EU bail-out fund

Three Austrian opposition parties - the far-right BZO and FPO parties and the Greens - caused a steep drop on Wall Street on Wednesday (14 September) after delaying ratification of the EU's new rescue fund.

The scare took place when the parties blocked the Austrian parliament's finance committee from scheduling a plenary vote on the fund at the next regular full session on 21 September.

The move followed publication of a readers' poll in the Krone tabloid newspaper saying that 92 ...