Verhagen: 'This measure guarantees a completely free Internet which both citizens and the providers of the online services can then rely on' (Photo: Rupert Ganzer)

Netherlands first EU country to enshrine net neutrality into law

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The Netherlands on Wednesday (22 June) became the first EU member state to enshrine in law the concept of net neutrality, the idea that there should be no hierarchy of information or services in the internet.

The measure, passed by a large majority in the lower house and expected to pass without hitch through the senate, will prevent Dutch mobile telephone operators from blocking or charging consumers more for using internet-based communications services.\n \nIt will also prevent Dutch ...

