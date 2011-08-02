Ad
Burnt out car in Syria covered in graffiti. Press reports indicate that deadly violence continues. (Photo: syriana2011)

Syria defence minister on new EU sanctions list

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Syrian defence minister and President Bashar Assad's uncle are among the five new regime names on the EU's travel ban and asset freeze list.

The 62-year-old defence chief, General Ali Habib Mahmoud, and the 78-year-old businessman and Assad family insider, Mohammed Makhlouf, became EU persona non grata when their names were published in the bloc's Official Journal on Tuesday (2 August...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

