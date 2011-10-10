Merkel, Sarkozy will do ‘whatever necessary’ to bail-out banks

Financial markets hoping for the outline of some grand strategy for dealing with the ever-worsening eurozone crisis are likely to be disappointed by the vague announcement offered up by the French president and German chancellor after emergency talks in Berlin on Sunday (9 September).
"We are very conscious that France and Germany have a particular responsibility for stabilising the euro," said Nicolas Sarkozy alongside Angela Merkel.
"We need to deliver a response that is sustain...
