The commission last week also said China is not using the euro-crisis to twist its arm (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

China 'extremely disappointed' by EU trade policy

by Andrew Rettman,

China is "extremely disappointed" that the EU does not recognise it as a market economy but will keep supporting the euro anyway, its foreign ministry has said.

The statement on Tuesday (20 September) by foreign ministry spokesman Shen Danyang to press in China came in order to clarify the state of play in EU-China relations after what sounded like an ultimatum by Chinese premier Wen Jiabao last week.

"After 30 years of reform and opening up, China has completed the transformatio...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

