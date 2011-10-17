Changing tack on austerity would be 'irresponsible', say EU presidents

The EU presidents have declared their sympathies for the widening anti-austerity movement of ‘indignados’ but said turning away from austerity would be "irresponsible."

EU Council chief Herman van Rompuy told reporters on Monday: “We understand that the measures are not popular, but they are in some ways indispensable to safeguard the future.”

He said that austerity should be implemented “without creating new poverty” and “with fair and just distribution of efforts.”

However...