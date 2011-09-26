Ad
euobserver
Close-up of euro banknote with added workmen, taken from an old advert for Italian car maker Fiat (Photo: Brett Jordan)

EU looking at trillions in shock-and-awe plan to end crisis

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

A plan involving a multi-trillion euro leveraging of the eurozone's rescue fund via the European Central Bank is under consideration as the EU comes under global pressure to act quickly to prevent the bloc's crisis kicking off a global recession.

A source close to the discussions confirmed that the plan is "real" but the full scale of the sums involved remain undecided.

At a crunch meeting of the International Monetary Fund meeting in Washington where little else was on the table ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Greek finance minister tries to quash talk of ‘disorderly default’
Euro leaders agree second Greece bailout and overhaul of rescue fund
Close-up of euro banknote with added workmen, taken from an old advert for Italian car maker Fiat (Photo: Brett Jordan)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections