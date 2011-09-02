EU ministers scramble for common position on Palestine

EU foreign ministers are gathering on Friday (2 September) and Saturday in the Polish resort of Sopot in a bid to reconcile opposing views on Palestine's upcoming bid to upgrade its UN status.

The meeting comes two days after French President Nicolas Sarkozy urged the bloc to "speak with one voice" on the divisive subject.

"I hope that the 27 countries of the European Union speak with a single voice. We should live up to our responsibilities together," Sarkozy told an annual conf...