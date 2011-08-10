Ad
Empty seats in the plenary chamber of the German parliament, the Bundestag (Photo: BriYYZ)

Germany to propose unelected 'stability council' for EU

by Leigh Phillips,

Germany has proposed the creation of a new EU 'overseer' that would crack the whip and impose sanctions on countries that do not adhere to rigid budget discipline and pro-business labour policies.

The country's economy minister, Philipp Roesler, on Tuesday (10 August) told reporters that the bloc should create a new EU institution, a 'stability council', of unelected supervisors that would ensure member states that stick to budget temperance and limit debt and keep in check debt growth....

