Chinese economic data remains robust despite weaknesses in Europe and America (Photo: stuck_in_customs)

Asian stocks tumble amid European woes

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

China’s economy remains strong, according to fresh economic data out on Tuesday, even as Asian stocks tumbled in reaction to European and American troubles.

The Middle Kingdom’s industrial output grew by 14.6 percent in July on the previous year, strong but down slightly from 15.1 in June.

Retail figures remained largely unchanged, on 17.6 percent for July, largely unchanged from 17.7 percent in June.

Meanwhile, inflation in the country hit 6.5 percent, up from 6.4 percent ...

