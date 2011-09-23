Swift backlash to Greek austerity as workers down tools

Backlash to fresh austerity measures unveiled by the Greek cabinet was swift on Thursday as the country was gripped by strikes by transport workers and civil servants.

Traffic was snarled in the capital as bus, metro and rail workers held a 24-hour work stoppage in protest at the government’s ramped up programme of cuts and structural adjustment.

Air traffic controllers walked of the job for four hours on Thursday, delaying some 100 flights.

Public transit workers were joine...