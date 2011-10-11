Ad
euobserver
Schengen visas will also include fingerprints (Photo: EU's attempts)

EU starts collecting fingerprints for visa applications

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop,

The EU on Tuesday (11 October) started collecting fingerprints of visa applicants in north African countries, as part of a new data base connecting all 25 countries that are part of the border-free Schengen zone. The system should be rolled out in all EU consulates around the world by 2014, but is already two years behind schedule.

The Visa Information System (VIS) connects fingerprints to digital pictures and personal information of each applicant for a Schengen visa, so as to avoid f...

Rule of Law

