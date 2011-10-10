EU presidents give bloc pre-G20 pep talk

Ahead of the G20 meeting of leading world economies and in the wake of ever-sharpening international criticism of Europe’s ‘dithering’ response to the eurozone debt crisis, EU presidents Herman van Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso have given the bloc’s member states a ‘pep talk’, saying that the EU needs to demonstrate it can act but also demanding that foreign governments need to make a “constructive contribution” too.

