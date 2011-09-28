Ad
euobserver
Barroso was interrupted regularly by applause from MEPs (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Barroso attacks member states, US, banks

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

The president of the European Commission has mounted a blistering attack on the leadership of EU member states and the way they have attempted to solve what he called the greatest challenge Europe has faced in its history.

In a tub-thumping speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg pummelling the US, the Council of Ministers’ approach to the crisis and the financial industry, President Jose Manuel Barroso was repeatedly interrupted by loud applause from MEPs.

“We must be abs...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU looking at trillions in shock-and-awe plan to end crisis
Merkel in election setback amid discontent on euro-crisis
Barroso was interrupted regularly by applause from MEPs (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections