Cyprus-Turkey gas dispute escalates

Turkish vessel the Piri Reis has set sail to drill for gas in waters claimed by EU member Cyprus amid talk of a potential new military confrontation after 35 years of peace.

Turkish TV showed the ship leaving port of Urle on Friday (23 September) to look for gas reserves in an offshore field beside the largely unrecognised Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The move comes after a harsh exchange of words between the two sides at the UN in New York on Thursday.

