euobserver
Map of Mediterranean Sea by Ottoman-era cartographer, Piri Reis, after whom the Turkish gas ship was named (Photo: Flavius Belisarius)

Cyprus-Turkey gas dispute escalates

by Andrew Rettman,

Turkish vessel the Piri Reis has set sail to drill for gas in waters claimed by EU member Cyprus amid talk of a potential new military confrontation after 35 years of peace.

Turkish TV showed the ship leaving port of Urle on Friday (23 September) to look for gas reserves in an offshore field beside the largely unrecognised Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The move comes after a harsh exchange of words between the two sides at the UN in New York on Thursday.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

