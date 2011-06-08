Ad
Assad poster in Damascus old town. Juppe: 'It is inconceivable that the UN remains silent on such a matter' (Photo: oliverlaumann)

EU countries push for UN resolution on Syria

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UK and France have put forward a draft UN Security Council resolution urging Syria to stop killing protesters, but China and Russia are wary of the move.

British foreign minister William Hague told national MPs on Tuesday (7 June) that the text does not call for sanctions or authorise military intervention, as in Libya: "Britain has circulated a draft ... calling for the Syrian government to meet their people's legitimate demands, release all prisoners of conscience, lift restrictio...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

