Interior of St Anne's church in Warsaw. Sikorski tweeted that the mass was held for 'the spirit of unity in Europe' (Photo: King-of-Herrings)

Polish ministers pray for EU not to fall apart

by Andrew Rettman,

Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski and fellow government members on Sunday (25 September) prayed at a special mass devoted to EU solidarity amid the financial crisis.

The liturgy, in the church of Wladyslaw z Gielniowa na Ursynowie in Warsaw, was led by Poland's most senior Roman Catholic priest, Archbishop Jozef Kowalczyk, who urged EU leaders to bear in mind basic EU values, such as solidarity and social justice, while making policy.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

