Tymoshenko - the trial of 'beautiful Yulia' or the 'gas princess' has captivated Ukrainians (Photo: Ridge Consulting)

EU turns the screw on Tymoshenko trial

by Andrew Rettman,

Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski has warned Ukraine EU parliaments are likely to block ratification of a landmark pact if harm comes to former leader Yulia Tymoshenko.

Speaking after talks with fellow EU ministers in Poland on Saturday (3 September), Sikorski said EU institutions will no-matter-what aim to initial the trade and political association pact at a Ukraine summit in December.

But he predicted the treaties will be still-born if the Tymoshenko trial goes badly.

<...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

