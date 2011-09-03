Ad
euobserver
The German debate on the eurozone rescue fund is increasingly taking centre-stage (Photo: Herman)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Honor Mahony,

This week sees the full return of the EU institutions in Brussels after the long summer holidays, but the eurozone crisis that blackened much of August looms larger than ever.

EU officials are returning to the fray without having had much of a let-up. Eurozone chief Jean-Claude Juncker, who has led attempts to sort out a glitch over Greek collateral for Finland, recently complained about spending more time on the phone than on the beach.

The collateral question - which threatened ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Polish finance minister says Europe at risk of "collapse"
The German debate on the eurozone rescue fund is increasingly taking centre-stage (Photo: Herman)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections