China protests against EU investigation into paper subsidies

An EU decision to launch a formal anti-subsidy investigation into imported Chinese coated paper has sparked a quick show of disapproval from Beijing.

"The European Union's investigation sends a wrong message of protectionism to the world," ministry of commerce spokesman Yao Jian said on Saturday (17 April).

"China will closely follow this issue and reserves its right to take necessary measures in accordance with WTO rules," he added.

The reaction follows the publication in...