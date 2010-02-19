EU investigates paper imports from China

The EU has launched an investigation into imports of glossy paper from China following a complaint from European producers over product dumping.
The probe, announced on Thursday (18 February) in the EU's Official Journal, is the latest in a string of trade disputes creating tension between the two sides.
Cepifine, an association of European fine paper manufacturers, contacted the European Commission in January with allegations that fine coated paper, used for glossy books and mag...
