Commission fast-tracks EU 'project bonds' to spur growth

The EU commission on Wednesday (19 October) proposed that "project bonds" worth €230 million be kicked off next year instead of in 2014, so as to help investments in transport, energy and broadband connections as national budgets are drained of cash.

In anticipation of a "Connecting Europe" package of initiatives worth €50 billion from 2014 on - if member states agree - the project bonds will be loan guarantees managed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to help construction companies...