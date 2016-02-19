Greece demands open border pledge at EU summit

Greece wants a UK deal to keep it within the Union linked to demands on maintaining open internal borders, according to a Greek government contact.
The move follows on-going talks at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday (19 February) where the 28 leaders are attempting to seal an agreement on keeping Britain within the bloc.
An EU source said the issue has not come up in any of the meetings between EU state heads and EU council chief Donald Tusk and EU commission president Jean-Cla...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
