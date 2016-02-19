EU to hold migrant summit with Turkey in early March

EU leaders on Friday (19 February) announced plans for a summit with Turkey in early March to discuss ways to reduce refugee flows into Europe.

"We have the intention to organise a special meeting with Turkey in the beginning of March," EU Council president Donald Tusk told reporters.

"Our joint action plan with Turkey remains a priority, and we must do all we can to succeed," he said.

All 28 EU states will attend. An invitation has yet to be sent to Turkey's prime minister ...