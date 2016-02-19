EU to hold migrant summit with Turkey in early March

EU leaders on Friday (19 February) announced plans for a summit with Turkey in early March to discuss ways to reduce refugee flows into Europe.
"We have the intention to organise a special meeting with Turkey in the beginning of March," EU Council president Donald Tusk told reporters.
"Our joint action plan with Turkey remains a priority, and we must do all we can to succeed," he said.
All 28 EU states will attend. An invitation has yet to be sent to Turkey's prime minister ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
