EU upset by Austria's asylum 'provocation'

Austria's chancellor, Werner Faymann, could be in the hot seat Thursday evening (18 February) when EU leaders discuss migration issues over dinner at their summit in Brussels.

On Wednesday, Faymann's government announced it would cap the daily number of asylum applications to 80 and would let in a maximum of 3,200 migrants each day, under the condition that they go to seek asylum in another country.

“I don’t like that decision,” European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker sa...