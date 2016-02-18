Ad
euobserver
Faymann: "Austria cannot be accused of not showing solidarity" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU upset by Austria's asylum 'provocation'

Migration
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Austria's chancellor, Werner Faymann, could be in the hot seat Thursday evening (18 February) when EU leaders discuss migration issues over dinner at their summit in Brussels.

On Wednesday, Faymann's government announced it would cap the daily number of asylum applications to 80 and would let in a maximum of 3,200 migrants each day, under the condition that they go to seek asylum in another country.

“I don’t like that decision,” European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker sa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Related articles

Slovenia threatens to follow Austria with border checks
EU migration mini-summit cancelled after Turkey attack
Austria imposes asylum cap to 'shake up' Europe
Faymann: "Austria cannot be accused of not showing solidarity" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Migration
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections