Ad
euobserver
Medvedev in Munich on Saturday: "I am sometimes confused: is this 2016 or 1962?" (Photo: securityconference.de)

EU reacts to Russia PM's 'Cold War' speech

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU’s top diplomat says there’s no new Cold War with Russia. France and Germany agree. But Lithuania and Poland are less sure.

“I have not seen a climate of Cold War in these last days,” Federica Mogherini, the EU foreign affairs chief, told journalists in Brussels on Monday (15 February).

She spoke after attending the Munich Security Conference, an annual meeting of European and US security chiefs which was first convened in 1963 at the height of the old east-west nuclear co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU to end five-year freeze in Belarus relations
Moldova's new PM to continue pro-European course
Minsk 2: The big farce of Western policy on Russia
Medvedev in Munich on Saturday: "I am sometimes confused: is this 2016 or 1962?" (Photo: securityconference.de)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections