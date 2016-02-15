EU reacts to Russia PM's 'Cold War' speech

The EU’s top diplomat says there’s no new Cold War with Russia. France and Germany agree. But Lithuania and Poland are less sure.

“I have not seen a climate of Cold War in these last days,” Federica Mogherini, the EU foreign affairs chief, told journalists in Brussels on Monday (15 February).

She spoke after attending the Munich Security Conference, an annual meeting of European and US security chiefs which was first convened in 1963 at the height of the old east-west nuclear co...