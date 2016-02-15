New French FM to repair Franco-German ties

There will be a newcomer when EU foreign ministers gather on Monday (15 February), but one who has a leader's background.

France's Jean-Marc Ayrault, 66, was appointed last Thursday as a replacement for Laurent Fabius, who was made president of the French constitutional council.

From 2012 to 2014, Ayrault was president Francois Hollande's first prime minister. He had previously spent 23 years as mayor of Nantes, France's sixth most populated city, and 15 years as leader of the social...