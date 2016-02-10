EU commission defends ailing migration policies

The European Commission continues to defend EU agreements, broadly ignored by member states, to better manage migrant inflows.

Dimitris Avramopoulos, the commissioner in charge of migration, on Wednesday (10 February) said national governments are lagging behind on overall efforts.

"If all member states had done what they were supposed to do the landscape of the situation would be different than today," he said.

The former Greek defence minister evoked vague threats of a Eu...