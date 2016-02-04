Ad
euobserver
Campaigning gets under way in Ireland, with PM Kenny seeking a second 5-year term (Photo: eu2013.ie)

Economy dominates Ireland election campaign

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The first official day of campaigning in Ireland gets under way on Thursday (4 February), as the country heads to the polls on 26 February following its bounce-back from the economic crisis and international bailout.

Prime minister Enda Kenny is expected to win an unprecedented second term for his center-right Fine Gael party, even though polls suggest he's losing some ground.

Kenny’s coalition partners, the Labour party, reprimanded by voters for not standing up for workers’ ri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

How has Ireland's gay rights referendum changed activism?
Letter shows ECB threat ahead of Ireland bailout
Campaigning gets under way in Ireland, with PM Kenny seeking a second 5-year term (Photo: eu2013.ie)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections