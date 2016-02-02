Ad
euobserver
Army in Brussels. "I never doubted for a moment the strength and determination of the Belgian government," the French PM said. (Photo: Miguel Discart)

France, Belgium step up security cooperation

Rule of Law
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

France and Belgium pledged on Monday (1 February) to reinforce their cooperation against Islamic terrorism and called for a "European security pact".

Meeting in Brussels, Belgian and French prime ministers Charles Michel and Manuel Valls also tried to diffuse tension between the two countries. Belgium was criticised after it emerged the authors of the November Paris attacks came from Brussels.

"I never doubted for a moment the strength and determination of the Belgian government,"...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

Bearded infidels in the EU capital
EU counter-terror bill is 'indiscriminate' data sweep
Evidence of new terrorist plot in EU capital
Army in Brussels. "I never doubted for a moment the strength and determination of the Belgian government," the French PM said. (Photo: Miguel Discart)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections