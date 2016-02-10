The second coming of Varoufakis

Yanis Varoufakis, Greece’s former minister of finance, has re-emerged into the limelight. On Tuesday evening (9 February) he took the stage of Volksbuehne, a workers' theatre overlooking east Berlin’s Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz.

The show: his new endeavour, the Democracy in Europe Movement (DiEM25). Tickets sold out weeks ago. An hour to the opening, a long line of late-comers gathered by the box office, trying their luck. Journalists who had received accreditation were bumped to host more p...