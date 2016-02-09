Ad
Greece sent in the army to help complete its hotspot centres (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Greece struggles to hit EU migrant hotspot deadline

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Greece is struggling to get its refugee arrival screening zones finished by a 15 February deadline.

EU demands to have the five so-called hotspots up and running on the Aegean islands is meeting local resistance.

On Monday (8 February), Greek minister for national defence Panos Kammenos said it would deliver on “a pledge to complete the work for the centres” by the deadline.

Greek daily Kathimerini reports that less than half the work at the proposed hotspots in Samos and K...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Greece sent in the army to help complete its hotspot centres (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Migration

