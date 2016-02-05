Transport to lose billions from EU border checks

EUobserver understands transport experts at the European Commission are analysing the potential economic blowback should border controls become more severe throughout the passport-free Schengen area.

Arrien Kruyt, vice-chair of the Meijers Committee, a Dutch independent experts' group, told this website the European Commission is analysing possible transport costs should internal borders reappear.

Kruyt, who attended a meeting on the issue with commission officials at its transpo...