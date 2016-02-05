Ad
Increased internal border checks are likely to cause transport delays. (Photo: dmytrok)

Transport to lose billions from EU border checks

Rule of Law
Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EUobserver understands transport experts at the European Commission are analysing the potential economic blowback should border controls become more severe throughout the passport-free Schengen area.

Arrien Kruyt, vice-chair of the Meijers Committee, a Dutch independent experts' group, told this website the European Commission is analysing possible transport costs should internal borders reappear.

Kruyt, who attended a meeting on the issue with commission officials at its transpo...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

