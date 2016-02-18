EU migration mini-summit cancelled after Turkey attack

A planned mini-summit on the refugee situation in Europe has been cancelled following a bomb attack in Turkey.
Austria was due to host the meeting on Thursday (18 February) in Brussels, where about 10 EU leaders were going to try to convince Turkey to agree to a migrant swap deal whereby EU states would accept a limited number of refugees if Ankara would take back those rejected by Europe.
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and European Parliament president Martin S...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
