euobserver
Cameron (c) cited "time constraints" to avoid Farage and Le Pen (Photo: consillium.europa.eu)

Cameron faces 'crunch time' in Brussels and London

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British PM David Cameron is holding final pre-summit talks in Brussels on Tuesday (16 January) before confronting his own anti-EU ministers on Friday.

The UK leader will meet with European Parliament chief Martin Schulz and with the “sherpas” or head negotiators of the three main political groups.

Veteran German MEP Elmar Brok is representing the centre-right EPP group. Italian socialist Roberto Gualtieri is speaking for the centre-left S&D, while a former Belgian PM, Guy Verhofs...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

